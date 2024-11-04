Gigi Hadid slays in furry coat as she inaugurates own business venture in Seoul

Gigi Hadid recently attended the opening of her cashmere store in South Korea on Monday.

As per MailOnline, the model’s brand new cashmere store called Guest In Residence is situated in Seoul.

The 29-year-old supermodel for the opening donned a brown furry coat and straight cut black jeans.

The mother of one, whose brand is a luxury knitwear brand, wore a pair of stylish black loafers.

Back in August, her Guest In Residence presented its fall 2024 collection with prices ranging from $450 to $1,000.

While talking about it, Gigi said that the collection "is meant to evoke warm memories of winter family vacations and the feeling of escapism that comes with them".

“The designs are inspired by colorful train and bus seats from past adventures, that rad plaid shirt your dad gave you on a camping trip, and that cozy sweater your mom rocked on the slopes,” she went on to say.

Her The Guest in Residence is not the first branch of supermodel as she first debuted her clothing brand back in 2022 with the same name in Soho in New York.

Her clothing brand includes cashmere pieces featuring slim-fit joggers, hoodies, tanks, scarves, beanies.