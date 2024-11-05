Ben Afflecks calls Jennifer Lopez 'spectacular' in 'Unstoppable': Here's why

Ben Affleck is committed to ensuring that his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez doesn’t affect the success of his new movie, Unstoppable, or overshadow the praise he believes Lopez deserves for her performance.

According to Daily Mail, Affleck rekindled his romance in 2021, but fans were left disheartened when The Mother actress filed for divorce in August, following the rumors of trouble in their two-year marriage.

Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, the former couple remains professionally tied, as they both worked on Unstoppable, which Ben co-produced with his longtime friend Matt Damon.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Deep Water actor expressed admiration for Jennifer’s work in the film, describing her performance as “spectacular," as per the publication.

As per the outlet, the filmmaker is determined to keep things “civil” and “wants Unstoppable to be a major hit” and for Lopez to receive as many accolades as she deserves.

Moreover, the outlet added, “Ben doesn’t want their relationship to overshadow any buzz for the movie. He’s a filmmaker and Oscar winner himself, so he recognizes her talent and has always believed she would be incredible.”

Additionally, a source noted that the Gone Girl actor understands that any public comments he makes will attract attention.

However, he has no intention of elaborating further on his split, focusing instead on his film and On The Floor singer's well-deserved recognition.