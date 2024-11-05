Bruce Springsteen meets Jeremy Allen White on set of upcoming biopic

Bruce Springsteen was spotted on the set of his upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Bruce was spotted a warm hug with Jeremy Allen White, who portrays him in the film.

The upcoming biopic focuses on the making of Bruce's 1982 album Nebraska.

Bruce, known as The Boss, made an appearance to show his support for the production. The legendary musician also interacted with cast and crew on the set.

He was spotted wearing red and gray flannel coat, jeans, and sunglasses, while the on-screen Bruce, Jeremy opted for a black leather jacket, jeans, and boots.

During the 76th Emmy Awards in September, The Bear actor expressed his excitement about the role.

He said, "Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process I think such an extra joy that we have his support and Jon Landau — his manager’s — support, who has a large role in the film, as well."

Meanwhile, Bruce praised Jeremy on The Graham Norton Show, saying, "[White] is a great actor and sings pretty good."

Besides Jeremy, the film, scheduled to release in 2025, also stars Jeremy Strong as the rockstar's manager, Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, and Bruce's love interest Faye.