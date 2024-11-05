'Top Gun' star Monica Barbaro shares 'weirdest' advice she received

Monica Barbaro recently recalled the “weirdest” advice she received.

Barbaro, famed for her role in Top Gun: Maverick, told Entertainment Weekly about the strange advice she received during her early career.

She revealed that a makeup artist once suggested she trim her long eyelashes.

“I remembered this the other day, the weirdest advice I ever got was the very first commercial thing I ever shot. There was a woman doing my makeup, and she told me I had really long eyelashes, and I should probably trim them. I didn't take it like that. I mean, I was just like, 'Oh, okay,’” Barbaro recalled.

The actress added, “And then in my mind I was like, 'I'm not going to do that.' And sometimes I just think it's like when you hear advice that you're just not sure of and you're like, I don't know, just trust that instinct. You could be told to do crazy s--- like cut all your eyelashes off..”

Additionally, Barbaro discussed how many factors can be beyond an actor’s control, saying, “They wanted you to be blonde or something, and that can be a factor too. Or you find out later that the producer actually wanted to hire their friend's friend or something anyway, and I used to not really believe that. I felt like it was all within my control.”

“And it's important to pay attention to what you can control, like your preparation and also your artistic vision and your connection with yourself. So important to have because it can be so impersonal. You have to know that you have to have familiarity with the artist that you want to be, but there's so much about it that just also just has nothing to do with you,” she added.