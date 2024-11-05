Oprah Winfrey reveals how late producer Quincy Jones 'changed her life'

Oprah Winfrey is paying heartfelt tribute to Quincy Jones following his death at 91.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 70-year-old actress and host posted a throwback snap of herself with Quincy, revealing the music producer’s heart was “so filled with love.”

She claimed that Quincy was responsible for "changing her life" as he landed her role in the 1985 film adaptation of The Colour Purple.

“My beloved Q. The world’s beloved Q. The one and only Quincy Jones “discovered” me for “The Color Purple” movie in 1985,” Oprah wrote on photo-sharing app.

"My life changed forever for the better after meeting him,” she continued. "I had never experienced, nor have since, anyone who’s heart was so filled with love.”

"He walked around with his heart wide open, and he treated everybody as if they were the most important person he’d ever met. He was the Light. No shadows,” Oprah added.

"He was love lived out loud in human form and he was the first person I ever loved unconditionally,” she concluded the heartfelt tribute.

For those unversed, Quincy breathed her last on Sunday, November 11, surrounded by his relatives at his home in Los Angeles.