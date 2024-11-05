Photo: 'Scared' Ben Affleck turns on charm amid Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly still in control of Ben Affleck's actions.

As fans will be aware, the Atlas star filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in April 2024.

However, the acting sensation is trying to be in the songstress' good books.

An insider privy to RadarOnline.Com explained that the reason for this is that the estranged couple do not have a pre-nuptial in place as they have decided to part ways only two years after marriage.

"Ben is correct to turn on the charm," dished the source.

They also explained, "Because he doesn't want to get crucified in the divorce deal."

Speaking of their gigantic bank balance, the source addressed that the Bennifer, who was one deemed as a power couple of Hollywood, does not want to enter any kind of feud which would ruin their PR.

"The numbers are off the scale the lack of a prenup doesn't help things," the source remarked in conclusion.

This report comes after the statement by Ben Affleck in which he expressed admiration for Jennifer’s work in the film, Unstoppable, describing her performance as “spectacular."

As per the outlet, the filmmaker is determined to keep things “civil” and “wants Unstoppable to be a major hit” and for Lopez to receive as many accolades as she deserves.

Moreover, the outlet added, “Ben doesn’t want their relationship to overshadow any buzz for the movie. He’s a filmmaker and Oscar winner himself, so he recognizes her talent and has always believed she would be incredible.”