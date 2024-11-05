Vanessa Hudgens unveils a surprising glimpse of her life after baby's arrival

Vanessa Hudgens, a renowned actress and singer, recently shared glimpses of her daily life after embracing motherhood.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Monday, November 2, 2024, and posted a carousel of her pictures.

The post opened with the Frozen Ground star's mirror selfie, holding up her right hand in a peace sign in a jersey that honored the famous hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest.

Another snap featured Hudgens in a pouty face, wearing a black T-shirt and a brown furry backet hat.

In the third picture, she can be seen standing in front of a mirror in an oversized sweatshirt next to a glass of wine and a candle.

While for the final picture captured her in a black hoodie with her hair tied in two high pigtails.

The High School Musical alum actress also added a caption under her pictures that read, "Miss rarely takes pics any more [an emoji of peace]."

For those unversed, Hudgens posted these pictures after being blessed with a baby in July whose birth date, s***, and name have not been shared.

After her baby's arrival, she wrote on Instagram, "We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long-lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy."

It is pertinent to mention that Hudgen rose to prominence after playing Gabriella Montez's character in the High School Musical film series.