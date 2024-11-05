Prince Harry faces ‘serious legal jeopardy' as insider reveals shocking truth about ‘Spare'

Prince Harry has landed in trouble as a royal insider has cast doubt on the accuracy of his explosive memoir, Spare, claiming that some details shared in book are “wrong,”



In his book Charles III: New King. New Court, royal author and expert Robert Hardman cited an advisor telling him shocking truths about the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir.

The adviser claimed that Harry's description of learning about the Queen Mother's death is a “fabrication,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

They claimed that Harry wrote that he received the news in a phone call while studying at Eton, but the reality is that he was actually skiing with King Charles and Prince William in Switzerland when they all learned of her passing.

"Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King's son is suing the King's ministers in the King's courts," the insider shared. "That is pulling the King in three directions."

"You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong," they added.

"The adviser points, by way of example, to the section of Spare in which his account of being told of the Queen Mother's death was a fabrication," Hardman penned.

"Harry was actually in Switzerland, skiing with his father and brother, when all three received the news. So imagine the situation if the Prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation.

"Or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy."