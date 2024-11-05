Taylor Swift heart warming gesture for shark attack survival gets highlighted

Taylor Swift heart warning gesture for shark attack survival gets highlighted

Lulu Gribbin, who survived a shark attack, has received a kind gesture from Taylor Swift and her family.

At Swift's Eras Tour stop, Gribbin appeared as a guest and was also spotted hugging the songstress’ mother, Andrea, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Following this, Gribbin’s supporting group took to Instagram to express gratitude towards the invitation of Swift’s concert and handwritten note.

The caption was penned, “About ten days after Lulu was injured, she received a box in the mail from @taylorswift with a handwritten note from her mom, Andrea.”

“They sent heartfelt well wishes right when Lulu and the Gribbins needed them and invited them to the concert of their choice whenever they were ready to attend.”

“When that note was received in the hospital room in Charlotte, the idea of Lulu walking (let alone attending a concert) seemed a million miles away.”

“Well last night Lulu, her family and friends danced the night away at the show in Indianapolis and got to sit with Mama Swift herself,” continued the caption.

“A well deserved celebration for them all!! Thank you to Taylor and the Swift family for the amazing memories that will never be forgotten,” the note concluded.

For those unversed, Gribbin was one of the three victims who were critically injured by a shark attack and she had lost her left hand and right arm at Seacrest Beach, Florida.