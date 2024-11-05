Kevin Smith breaks silence on working with Harvey Weinstein

Kevin Smith, a renowned actor and filmmaker, recently opened up about working with film producer Harvey Weinstein on his 1997 "sleeper hit" movie Chasing Amy.

Articulating his thoughts in Sav Rodger's new documentary Chasing Chasing Amy, Smith shared his "complicated feeling" about Weinstein and how he felt while screening the film for him (Weinstein).

Recalling his reaction, Smith said, "He's crying, Harvey. And he goes, 'That's a Miramax movie.' Which I loved at the time. Loved hearing that."

The 54-year-old filmmaker added, "You know, I thought he was who I thought he was," and continued, "Now, put through the filter of what we know, tough to f---ing feel sentimental about it."

"Maybe that's how I do feel sentimental — I go, 'How sweet.' Like, that naive, 26-, 27-year-old, he just believed everything he was presented," Smith quipped.

The Clerks star also highlighted that Weinstein "had dollar signs in his eyes" when Chasing Amy premiered at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

He stated that everyone was delighted and "it would've been great if it stayed that way. This is Sundance '97. So if you follow the Harvey Weinstein case... that's the year with Rose McGowan."

Smith mentioned that everything was happening when they were "doing Chasing Amy— showing this movie to the world that's very feminist and kind of forward-thinking.".

Moreover, he went on to mourn his collaboration with Weinstein on various projects, including his directorial debut film Clerk in 1993.

"I can't erase the past. I can't go back and take his name off the f---ing movies. I don't even own the movies. I can't undo the fact that my career's tied up with him," Smith regrettably concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Weinstein, a former film producer who is also a convicted s**** offender, is currently in jail to serve 23 years in prison for s***** assault and r*****.