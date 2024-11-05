Gigi Hadid brings to light the precious moments with daughter Khai

Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid, whom the British Fashion Council considered International Model of the Year in 2016, recently shared some glimpses with her daughter.

Hadid took to her Instagram on Monday, November 4, and posted a series of pictures, featuring her 4-year-old daughter named Khai.

In the first picture, Khai can be seen wrapping her arms around her mother and donning a pink frock and a Minnie Mouse hairband.

The same picture featured Hadid crouched beside Khai, smiling as they were enjoying a day at a Disney theme park.

While the second photo showed Khai sitting next to her mom on a rollercoaster, the following slide captured the moment of love as Khai hugged her Mickey Mouse.

Another showcased Kha climbing a tree and walking outside wearing a skeleton costume with purple and red fleece for the spooky season.

Among different photos, one showed some behind-the-scenes of Hadid modelling for Victoria's Secret and then resting in sweatpants under fall trees.

Hadid also added a caption under the carousel that read, "October was good to us [a hear emoji] Big fans! [a Halloween emoji]."

It is pertinent to mention that Hadid shares Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October 2021, one year after getting blessed with a daughter.