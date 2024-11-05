Cillian Murphy teases upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' movie

A new film about Peaky Blinders is in the works. Now, its lead star, Cillian Murphy, is teasing about the forthcoming movie.

During the promotions for his project Small Things Like These, he was asked about a much-anticipated flick.

Without revealing much, the Oscar winner told Extra, "I can tell you we've got a great script and a great cast and an excellent director, so we're all like ready to go."

Also, Cillian said he is super excited to fill in Thomas Shelby's shoes again.

"It's kind of emotional, you know what I mean? It's been like 12 years since I started playing Tommy Shelby... It's a big chunk of my life, and it'll be interesting to play this new version of him, which I'm not going to tell you what it is."

Earlier, Netflix unveiled the first look of Barry Keoghan, who will be the latest addition in the ensemble cast of Peaky Blinders.

His casting was announced last August as he reacted to his new role by telling Entertainment Weekly, "[I'm a] massive, massive fan of the show, and Cillian [Murphy] 's a good friend and I ******* admire him as an actor, as well."

"So just looking to get into that and getting my process now — I have a process I do, and I've not done it for a long while, so I'm excited and nervous at the same time," he concluded.