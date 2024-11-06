 
Meghan Markle steps back temporarily for louder roar?

Meghan Markle is stepping back to bring a greater version of herself

Web Desk
November 06, 2024

Meghan Markle is taking a major step back to bounce back with her new brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has seemingly remained mum over her projects this year, is silently working to up her game.

Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I think she is genuinely probably doing a lot of work in the background for this project with Netflixand this American Riviera Orchard.

“I think that's the thing that she's focusing on.

He added: “She's probably had a few problems with the trademark or something, or with the name of the thing, and probably has to go through some legal battles.

“But I think that's going to be the nextthing, and she probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can really launch that, noted the expert.

