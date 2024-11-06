 
Geo News

Elon Musk reminds Jennifer Lopez of ex ‘Diddy' in scathing attack

Elon Musk speaks about Jennifer Lopez and Sean Diddy Combs’ past romance

By
Web Desk
|

November 06, 2024

Elon Musk has called out singer Jennifer Lopez over her endorsement for Kamala Harris.

The business tycoon, who recently appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” highlight how JLo, who has been vocal about the 2024 US Presidential Elections, remained mum about her ex-boyfriend Sean Diddy Combs.

“JLo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against [Donald] Trump,” the Tesla CEO, 53, said. “How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK.”

JLo, 55, dated Combsfrom 1999 to 2001. The rapper is currently behind bars over multiple sexual assault accusations from his clients.

Diddy has come under the radar yet again after a victim, pseudonym Jane Doe, launched a lawsuit in New York court on Wednesday.

The victim is suing Combs for unspecified damages, noting in the documents: “Before leaving for the party, Ms. Doe had met [Combs] at the photoshoot. [Combs] told Ms. Doe and her friend that they should come to his hotel first for a more exclusive party. Ms. Doe and her friend agreed and were taken to a Manhattan area Marriott hotel by a member of Combs’ entourage."

