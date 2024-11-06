Brad Pitt reacts to 'disgusting fan' after being 'caught of guard': Source

After an anonymous fan's bold step of grabbing Brad Pitt and kissing the actor on his cheek without permission, Pitt’s die-hard fans are filled with rage.

Despite the uproar, the 60-year-old actor "did not feel threatened" by the unannounced affection as it was just a kiss not a "punch in the face."

"Brad is so relaxed and is never negative over positive fan interactions," a source told Daily Mail.

The insider continued, "While it may have caught him off guard, at the end of the day he is appreciative of his diehard adoring fans. He didn’t feel threatened and didn’t have an issue with the exchange"

"At the end of the day a kiss on the cheek is sure a lot better than a punch in the face," the tattler added.

However, Pitt's fans were upset by the woman's "disrespectful" behavior and called her action "harassment."

"First, you're invading his personal space and HE'S HUMAN, second, you don't have his permission you didn't even ask about it. Third, he is tired of the filming and anyways he went back to take a pic with you, can you act with respect?" one wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another user wrote, "This is absolutely disrespectful," a third fan chimed in, "Disgusting."

While an X user called the woman a "Crazy old woman" and labeled her bold step as "harassment."