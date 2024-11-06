Prince William takes major step as he urges action on wildlife crime

Prince William took a major step as he warned of a looming environmental crisis during a speech at the 2024 United for Wildlife Global Showcase in South Africa.



The Prince of Wales announced a new life insurance plan for wildlife rangers, who risk their lives to protect endangered species and preserve natural resources.

The father-of-three heaped praises on the rangers' vital work, and revealed that his initiative aims to provide financial security to rangers and their families.

"These people do far more than protect wildlife,” William said during his speech. “They are educators. They are community supporters. And they help regulate the sustainable use of natural resources.”

He continued: "We cannot protect our planet without them, which is why this initiative aims to ensure that Rangers receive much-needed life insurance cover, giving them and their families reassurance that they are protected for the dangerous job they do.

"It will be led by those who protect nature, for those who protect nature."