Kiernan Shipka shares insight into first ever classic villain role in 'Red One'

Kiernan Shipka has dished out her feelings related to her first classical villain role.

The Mad Man’s star walked down the red carpet alongside Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Dwayne Johnson, and Lucy Liu, to promote her forthcoming movie Red One at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz.

At the time, she candidly shared with People about her intimidating feeling to portray the villain role of ancient witch, Grýla, in her Christmas movie.

“I never really played a classic villain before,” the Hollywood actor began. “It felt like intimidating shoes to fill. I drew inspiration from a lot of different places. A lot of random stuff.”

Somewhere in the interview, she recalled a Christmas-related unfortunate incident and shared, “I drank so much with my friends one night.”

“And I woke up the next day and I had — I tell you — a massive hump on my nose, my nose literally went out a little and then back in.”

“I don't know if I fell, unclear how it happened. It lasted a couple of weeks. It was a big Christmas mishap,” the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s alum added. “You know, we live, we learn, we have fun.”

Before concluding, she lauded her co-star, JK Simmons, “He's so supportive. I mean, everyone — it's heavyweights, this whole cast. Everyone is so good. And I was just watching, observing, exploring.”

Kiernan Shipka’s Christmas movie, Red One, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 15, 2024.