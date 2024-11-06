Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' watching change in Prince William

Prince William has reportedly left his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton ‘heartbroken’ and she has repeatedly urged the future king to try to deal with his ‘deep-rooted pain.’

The Closer, citing royal insiders, has reported the future queen has been acting as ‘mediator’ between William and his estranged brother Prince Harry and has seen how “deeply it’s affecting them both and what an awful affect it’s had on their mental health.”

The insider told the outlet, “She’s found it heartbreaking watching the change in William and has repeatedly urged him to try to deal with his deep-rooted pain and find forgiveness in his heart for Harry so that they can both start to repair their relationship and move on.”

Referring to Prince William’s latest documentary where he mentioned Harry, the report further claims Kate Middleton was very much behind the Prince of Wales ‘olive branch’ and has spent more time recently encouraging him to do more in her bid to heal their rift.

“Kate’s desperate for them to make up and feels the feud has gone on for far too long. She’s been doing whatever she can to not only make William see that, but also to persuade him to open up the lines of communication again with his brother and try to heal the wounds,” the source added.

The fresh claims come amid Prince William's separation from Kate Middleton for four days with his trip to South Africa for cause close to his heart.