Blake Shelton takes center stage with Gwen Stefani at unmissable game day

Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani recently made an appearance on Stefani’s son Apollo's football game on Sunday.

Accompanied by her husband and middle child Zuma, Stefani wore a colourful striped t-shirt, pairing it with blue ripped jeans and beige shoes for the game.

To keep her look simple, the 55-year-old mother tied her blond tresses in a tight bun.

While Shelton, the singer of God Gave Me You, was in a green button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a cap.

The 16-year-old Zuma joined her mother and stepdad to enjoy his younger brother’s game, wearing an orange t-shirt and brown pants.

He pushed back his red hair in a mullet style.

Stefani’s son Apollo was playing in the LA match, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the Bush frontman.

It is pertinent to mention that Shelton, who officially married Stefani in 2021 after years of relationship, revealed in Entertainment Tonight this April that he loves his role as a stepfather.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect. Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's...it's gonna be, I guess, a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

"But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun," Shelton concluded.