Meghan Markle's ready to fight King Charles in order to keep Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's fully ready to fight King Charles in order to keep Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly going to come in guns blazing against King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.

More insight into this plan, as well as Meghan’s possible reasons for it all have been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the Sussexes’ circle.

They began the entire conversation by noting that, “Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well.”

Even though she is “incredibly nervous” about facing them again.

For those unversed, this visit will be the very first since Megxit that the Duchess will even set foot on British soil.

Prior to this she did come to the UK, but stayed inside the Windsor wing of London Heathrow airport. This was for the next part of the Invictus Games promotion tour in Africa.

All of this is reportedly in light of the fact that, “she wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside.”