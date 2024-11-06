Zach Efron stuns fans with his 2010's iconic look

Zachary David Alexander Efron, who goes by the name Zac Efron, recreated an iconic style from 2010.

On Tuesday, November 4, the High School Musical star revived his famous fringe hairstly with side-swept bangs while shooting a film in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor of Baywatch kept this style throughout the late 2000s to 2010.

While pulling off this hairstyle, Efron sported a white T-shirt under a grey sweatshirt and paired it with light grey sweatpants and flip-flops.

Notably, it is the same hairstyle that Efron wore in films such as 2008's High School Musical 3: Senior Year and 2009's 17 Again.

Moreover, it is not clear what movie he is currently filming; however, the actor signed a contract to act in director Jody Hill’s movie earlier this summer.

Deadline reported that Efron will appear with Phoebe Dynevor and perform double roles of "Hollywood heartthrob" James Jansen and "overzealous fan" Lance Dunkquist.

The same outlet revealed that the movie is based on Black Crouch’s novel of the same name, and its synopsis read, "Lance Dunkquist has the face of a movie star. Not just any movie star - Lance has been mistaken for Hollywood star James Jansen 228 times. And now Lance is about to go to LA to make his dream come true. No matter what it takes."

It is pertinent to mention that Efron, who rose to prominence through his character as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.