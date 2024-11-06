Katie Price flaunts brand new, ‘biggest lip’ she’s ever got

Katie Price has unveiled her new bigger than ever lips.

The OnlyFans star, 46, debuted her latest pair of lips on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, straight from The Clinic Club, which has branches in the UK, Amsterdam and Marbella.

Katie flaunted her new plumped-up lips right after her latest enhancement, which looked painfully swollen.

"I thought I'd let you know these are the biggest lips I've ever had done. I wanted them bigger. I've changed filler so they feel bigger and thicker. Welcome to the biggest lips I've ever done and I love it!"

The British reality star has already undergone 17 breast augmentations, six lip fillers sessions, eyelifts, two nose jobs, a facelift as well as various other "tweakments."

Her seventh attempt with the lip fillers comes after she got some procedure done on her lips just this summer.

The former Glamour model has validated her fans' concerns in earlier interviews, where the mum of five admitted to sometimes having "gone too far at times."

"Sometimes in the past, I have looked in the mirror and thought, ‘OK, you’ve gone too far, just get it back out.’ So I can recognise when it’s too much but I don’t know, that’s another thing that I have to get to grasp with myself about the surgery thing," she said in June episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast.

"I don’t know what it is, I think deep down there is something. I always said I haven’t got body dysmorphia but there's definitely something."

Despite being one of the most photographed women in the UK, Katie isn't comfortable with her appearance, confessing to Louis that she's never felt "beautiful."

"Even before I was a model, I always wanted my boobs done, always. And then when I was 18, I had them done so I've always liked that look but I've never looked in the mirror and thought: 'Oh, I'm pretty.'"