Dolly Parton reveals her ‘slouchy', ‘comfy' side

Dolly Parton recently insisted that it's more important to be comfortable in your own skin.



The 9 To 5 hitmaker in an interview with the Closer magazine, admitted, "I say I'm more of an eyesore than an icon in some of the stuff I wear.”

The 78-year-old singer also said that she believes that one should wear what the person is comfortable in.

"What fits your personality, what you feel good in,” the music icon added.

In the same interview, she admitted that she loves resting around in her tracksuit looking "like hell".

The Jolene singer, in this regard, said, "I can wear a tracksuit and look like hell when I'm at home! Everybody's got their slouchy, comfy clothes."

Parton while talking about her sense of humour said that being able to have a laugh "makes life so much easier" and more enjoyable.

According to the 78-year-old, she does “have a great sense of humour”.

Her interview comes few weeks after the I Will Always Love You hitmaker launched her own wine company.

Talking about it to Hello Magazine, Parton said, "I identify with the sparkling wine! I'm learning a lot about wine now that I'm in the wine business.”