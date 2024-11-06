Jennifer Lopez reflects upon struggles of a mother in a 'challenging relationship'

Jennifer Lopez reflects upon struggle of mother in 'challenging relationship'

Jennifer Lopez has shared insight into her upcoming Ben Affleck’s produced movie which is “very relatable” for women who are in “challenging relationships.”

At the event of her upcoming biopic movie, the On the Floor singer candidly shared about the women who are struggling with a “challenging relationship” but hide it from thier children to protect them.

During the Q & A session at a screening event, Jlo revealed that initially she thought that Judy was a “smaller character” in the movie, before meeting her.

At the time, she recalled her meeting with Judy and realised it’s the story about both a mother and a son, Anthony Robles, she told, “I think a lot of women have gone through that, and she (Judy) and I talked a lot.”

"We got to know each other. I wanted her to really feel safe with me (while) sharing details, because as great as the story is, without the struggle, that’s what makes it great."

“There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that,” Lopez added.

Meanwhile, the Selena actor reflected upon her character in the sport- drama movie and said, “But I thought it was really, really important to not just play the mom who the kids knew, but to play the woman who raised these children and where she found her own strength and her own struggles, and was able to put that and make sure her children... benefited from her life experience, as opposed to being brought down by the things that she was struggling with.”

“And for me, it was just a full, beautiful character to play, and I really enjoyed kind of losing myself and... I didn’t want anybody to see me in it. I wanted them to see Judy in it,” she concluded.

Jennifer Lopez’s movie Unstoppable is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 6, 2024.