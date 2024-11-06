Hugh Grant explains 'Star Wars' reference in 'Heretic'

Hugh Grant hasn’t any Star Wars film, but put his limited knowledge of the films on display in Heretic.

In Heretic, Hugh plays sadistic character Mr. Reed, who invites two young Mormon missionaries into his home and subjects them to terrifying games and labyrinths.

At one point in the film, the Love Actually star does an impression of Jar Jar Binks, which, he says, was his own idea. Binks' character became well known after 1999's Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

"It’s hard to remember which was the writers, which was me. But I’m pretty sure doing the Jar Jar Binks impersonation was my idea," he told the Associated Press.

"I just thought it would be fun if the character did that because it’d be just weird. And, in fact, what’s odd about me is that I’ve never seen a Star Wars film," Grant admitted.

Hugh Grant starring Heretic is co-created by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who also wrote Joh Krasinski’s A Quiet Place. The duo recently gave a detailed interview about their stance against the use of AI in filmmaking. They also added a message in the credits for the film, saying that no AI was used in the making of Heretic.