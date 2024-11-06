Cruz Beckham’s music dreams take center stage

Cruz Bechakm's girlfriend, Jackie Apostle, a Brazilian singer, is seemingly supporting him in launching his career in music.

On Tuesday, November 5, Apostle took to her Instagram and uploaded a snap of Cruz playing his electric guitar and working on a new song in a music studio.

In March this year, it was reported that Cruz signed with the music management company C3, which also manages bands like The Strokes and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The insider opened up to The Sun, revealing that Cruz's "move from TaP was amicable but he's signed with C3 who manage rock bands like Thirty Seconds to Mars and Modest Mouse. They are more in line with where his music is evolving."

"Playing live is going to be a big part of the roll-out of his music and Cruz and his new team want to be sure it's perfect before he launches," the source shared.

For those unversed, before collaborating with C3, Cruz was associated with TaP Music Management, which manages pop artists like Dua Lipa.

Moreover, the youngest son of Bechkams started his music career as a teenager with the financial support of his family as he collaborated with top-notch songwriters.

In February this year, news circulated that Cruz had been working with songwriter Ed Frewett, who has written several hit songs, including History, Glad You Came, Black Magic, Shout Out to My Ex, Steal My Girl, and All Time Low.

Cruz has also been working with producer Fred Ball, who is credited with collaborating with icons such as Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran.

It is pertinent to mention that Cruz has been working since the age of 11 to launch his career in music.