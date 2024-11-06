Photo: Natalie Portman wishes best for Benjamin Milliepied after divorce: Source

Natalie Portman is reportedly not surprised by how quickly her former husband Benjamin Millipied moved on from their marriage.

For those unversed, 42-year-old actress, who was married to the director/choreographer for 11 years, finalized her divorce from Benjamin Milliepied last February in France.

Following this news, a source dished to Us Weekly that Natalie Portman has moved on from Benjamin Millepied divorce and living her best life with her friends.

The pair said "I do" in front of family and friends at an oceanfront home in Big Sur, California on 4th August 2012.

Recently, Benjamin was spotted smooching an unnamed woman last month, and now a new source detailed how Natalie is feeling about Bejamin’s new paramour.

The insider started off by claiming, “Natalie isn’t surprised that Benjamin has moved on because of how their relationship ended.”

Reportedly, her biggest priority remains to be sharing a healthy co-parenting relationship with Benjamin, with whom she shares children Aleph and Amalia.

They went on to add, “She thought he’d move on pretty quickly,”

“[Natalie] hopes Benjamin is happy,” source remarked in conclusion.