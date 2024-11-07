Paloma Faith recalls old record deal she 'probably' wont take again

Paloma Faith might just not be a fan of her old record deal.

In a conversation with The Sun, their newspaper’s Bizarre column published the 43-year-old pop star recalling the time her old contract came to an end where she demanded that she got a "giant chair" because her deal had already been so low.

"When Jason [Iley, chairman] came to Sony, I was on the end of probably one of the s******* record deals negotiated. I was signed for five albums for about £2.50 an album,” she told the publication.

The Labor singer continued, “I remembered back in the day those game shows where people would win a giant chair. And I said to Jason, ‘I’m not signing to Sony unless I get a giant chair.’”

However, Faith did see eye to eye with Jason that she would “never” share the picture of her big chair online because it could be perceived as "crass" by followers.

"Jason said, ‘It’s not very tasteful to have a giant chair when there’s people with no money who would hate to see it,’” the How You Leave A Man crooner mentioned.

She further mentioned, “And I said, ‘I promised Jason that if you give me a giant chair, I’ll never post a picture of it ever in the history of our lives’.

“And I haven’t posted a picture, I did think about it, but it is kind of crass,” Paloma Faith concluded.