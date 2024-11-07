Bowen Yang addresses 'SNL' smooch controversy with Ariana Grande

Bowen Yang apologizes to Ariana Grande for getting “too much” into the intimate moment he shared with the singer on Saturday Night Live.

For those unversed, the 34-year-old comedian shared a messy smooch with Ariana as a part of a hilarious sketch called Charades With Mom on October 12 when the songstress hosted the show.

"I really have to apologise to you in person," said Bowen to the Bang Bang singer on Wednesday's episode of his Las Culturistas podcast.

“I opened up my mouth too much when we kissed on SNL,” he added.

“You absolutely did. I was shaking after,” Ariana replied. “Not in a bad way. Just in a disarming way.”

Bowen revealed he stil felt bad about his part in their liplock, but the pop star told him she had no ill feelings about the intimate moment.

“We were dropped in. It felt like what these people needed at that time,” Ariana noted. “It felt like what these characters required. And I’m all for it.”