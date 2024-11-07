Selena Gomez spends comforting evening with beau Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started dating in 2023

Selena Gomez was spotted spending comforting evening with her boyfriend Benny Blanco in Los Angeles.



As reported by MailOnline, the Love You Like A Love Song hitmaker was captured receiving a “protective hug” from her music producer boyfriend on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The 32-year-old songstress, who started dating her 36-year-old beau in mid-2023, were snapped “taking comfort in one another on a windy November evening”.

The couple’s latest outing comes a day after the Emilia Perez actress clapped back at body shamers, citing her ongoing health issues with an intestinal illness called SIBO.

The Only Murders in the Building star responded to comments made by trolls in a since-deleted TikTok video who slammed her physique.

“This makes me sick,” said Selena in a TikTok comment. “I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up.”

“I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body,” the songstress continued, “End of story.”

“No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human,” she added.