King Charles to give ultimatum to Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

By
Web Desk
November 07, 2024

King Charles may soon give ultimatum to Prince Andrew to either repair the Royal Lodge or face eviction, an expert has claimed.

After the monarch withdrew the Duke of York’s financial assistance, new photos reveal the Lodge's exterior walls affected by mould, structural cracks, and patchy repairs.

While the Duke of York has had a 75-year lease since 2003 and spent millions on maintenance, if he fails to repair the property, his lease could be terminated.

Property expert Terry Fisher said, "The lease for Royal Lodge reportedly includes maintenance responsibilities, especially given the property's historic status."

"The Crown Estate would have a vested interest in ensuring that Royal Lodge remains in good condition, and failing to maintain the estate could give them grounds to review or even terminate the lease if it becomes a preservation risk,” he added, as per The Express.

"In the case of severe neglect, the Crown Estate could argue that Andrew has breached the lease terms, leading to a formal review.

"This could result in a range of outcomes: the lease could be renegotiated with stricter requirements or Andrew might be asked to vacate."

Additionally, the expert said, "would likely be a last resort especially as it could be politically sensitive, but it's a measure that may be pursued in a bid to protect the estate, if his inability to maintain it becomes evident over time.”

