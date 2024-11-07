Ariana Grande reveals promise that she made after working with Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande has shared insight into the promise that she has made after meeting with Cynthia Erivo.

During an interview with The New York Times, Grande candidly shared how her life is impacted after working with her co-star.

The songstress began by lauding, “I feel really inspired by her fierce ability to be truthful and protect herself.”

“Just by being around her, I have become more of an ally to myself when I used to do a lot of self-abandoning, and I really do credit that to our friendship,” she added.

Moreover, the 7 Ring singer reflected upon the promise she made to herself, and said, “Whoa, I literally promised myself in the car I wasn’t going to do this. Through spending this time with her and also with a character that believes in herself.”

“I feel like I’ve been able to heal certain parts of myself that were in deep need of having a friend like Cynthia and a friend like Glinda.”

“Someone would punch me in the face and I’d say, ‘I’m sorry.’ I’m being silly, I’m doing a bit, but yeah, I had trouble listening to the voices that I knew were true for fear of being judged,” she told the publication.

Before concluding, the We Can't Be Friends singer shared, “And I think that it’s a really beautiful thing to overcome.”

Ariana Grande’s movie Wicked is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.