Slayer guitarist Kerry King reveals 'the hardest no' of his life

Kerry King, the iconic guitarist of the legendary band, Slayer, just revealed the one band he would be a part of.

In the latest feature of the Metal Hammer, King answered one of the fans questions where "Attitudecult.666, Instagram" asked, “If you could have been in any other band, who would you pick?”

The Raining Blood hitmaker, referring to one of the metal genre's "big four" bands, replied, "I was almost in Megadeth. I think if myself and Dave Mustaine could have co-existed for four years, it would have been a very different band.”

“I’m not saying I’d have made them better – I’d have made them different. It’s funny, I was backstage at Mercyful Fate’s show in Las Vegas and got talking to [guitarist] Hank Shermann, and said to him, ‘I thought you guys might come knocking’, and you could see his head explode. ‘It never f***ing occurred to me!’ I’m a huge Mercyful Fate fan so I’d have done that in a heartbeat,” the musician further recalled.

King also admitted, "I’d also love to play with Judas Priest – that brief second where Richie [Faulkner] got sick and they suggested going out with one player, I thought if they called me and said, ‘Can you be that one guitarist?’, I honestly don’t think I could, because they’re such a dual guitar band. Thankfully they never did it, but if they’d have asked, I think it would have been the hardest ‘no’ of my life!”