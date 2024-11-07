Madonna's close friend reveals her secret relationship?

Madonna has dated Tupac Shakur. But she never publicised much about him. Now, her close friend Rosie Perez is shedding light on their relationship.



She recently said on The Drew Barrymore Show that she played the matchmaker between the two.

At the 1993 Soul Train Music Awards, the Oscar nominee recalled that her date was late, so the late rapper accompanied her into the hall.

“He said, ‘You know what, I’m gonna go with you, we’re gonna walk up in there, we’re gonna act like we’re on a date, and he’s going to die,'” the 60-year-old remembered.

At the event, the Queen of Pop asked Rosie about the Changes rap star. “She was there and she came up to me and she was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? Y’all are together?'” The Road to El Dorado star recounted. “And I said, ‘No.’ She goes, ‘Really?’ I go, ‘Yeah.'”

Following this, the Hung Up singer asked her to “hook [her] up,” To which she replied, “You got it.”

The pair dated secretly from 1993 to 1994, according to Entertainment Weekly. But in 2015, Madonna confirmed the romance in an interview with Howard Stern, saying, “I was dating Tupac Shakur … and he got me all riled up on life in general,” adding she felt “very gangster” with him.