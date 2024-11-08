Ryan Reynolds takes playful dig at pal Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds just reacted hilariously to Hugh Jackman’s recent social media update!

The Deadpool & Wolverine star’s pal and co-star uploaded a picture with two of his friends, namely Australian TV and radio personalities Gus Worland and Andrew Bimson, over which Reynolds expressed his thoughts.

"Friends who are family!" the Logan actor captioned the picture in which he had his arms wrapped around both his friends.

With possessive instincts kicking in, since Reynolds might just be used to of being a part of Jackman’s Instagram grid ever since their hit film Deadpool & Wolverine released, he took to the comments section to poke some fun.

Tagging their friend and director of the film, Shawn Levy, Reynolds wrote, "@slevydirect is not gonna take this well. You just flaunt it like this?"

"u know I come first Mr Director!! (red heart emoji) and that other guy knows too," Worland replied to Reynolds.

For the unversed, Bimson and Worland are both friends of Jackman's from his home country, Australia and on the Life Uncut podcast, Worland even spoke of his bond with the 56-year-old celebrity.

When asked if he gets jealous over the bond Jackman and Reynolds share, he admitted, "Not a large level, but I would be lying to you to say if there wasn't a little moment where I go 'oh,' But then I know the two of them and their friendship is doing a whole lot of good, and obviously it's a fun movie."