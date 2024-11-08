Martha Stewart in hot waters as ex-husband reacts to new documentary

Martha Stewart's ex-husband does not approaved of her new Netflix documentary Martha.

Andy Stewart, 86, has given a befitting response to the writer, 83, on Facebook for dragging their abusive relationship to screens—accusing her of relitigating a marriage that ended three decades ago.

Andy and his third wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, 56, recently took to Shyla’s Facebook page to address how Andy is painted in the “sensationalised” trailer that premiered on October 10. The complete documentary Martha is also now out for streaming on Netflix since October 30.

In the post signed by both Andy and Shyla, the couple expressed their frustration over Martha's obsession, asserting that Andy was instead in “a painful and abusive marriage” with Martha.

“While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage,” the post read.

Andy has told those close to him that he feels as though Martha is “stalking” him by moving the spotlight on their toxic relationship, Page Six reported.

The source said that Andy believes Martha finally should “move on” with her life, “find a man” and get married again.

In the film, Martha says of Andy, “I don’t know how many different girlfriends he had… but I think there were quite a few… If you’re married and you think you’re happily married, and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***. Look at him as a piece of s*** and get out of it, get out of that marriage. But I couldn’t do that, couldn’t walk away.”

The interviewer then asks her, “Didn’t you have an affair early on in the relationship?,” to which, Martha said she didn’t think Andy knew about it but then admited she had a “very brief affair with a very attractive Irish man.”

In their Facebook post, Andy and Shyla note how happy they are in their current union, with their “deep and everlasting love.” They wed on a Vermont mountain top in 2016 after his 1990 divorce from Martha.