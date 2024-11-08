Chynna Phillips opens up about her living arrangement with Billy Baldwin

Chynna Phillips recently revealed that she and her husband, Billy Baldwin, are now living separately.

In a video shared on her faith-based YouTube channel, California Preachin’, the 56-year-old actress opened up about her new arrangement with Baldwin.

Phillips shared, “Billy and I are in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me.”

The media personality also told with her viewers, “I don’t know if it’s working for Billster, but I’m very happy with what we’re doing.”

Additionally, the Bye Bye Birdie actress, who has been married to Baldwin since 1995, added that they “have an allergy to one another,” though Baldwin playfully claimed that it was Chynna who had the “allergy.”

According to Daily Mail, this news follows comments the American singer made earlier in the year about the couple “bickering like crazy” and her feeling as though she was “walking on eggshells” to avoid triggering him.

Furthermore, Chynna has previously opened up about the couple’s ups and downs.

Back in April, she mentioned that she and Billy had been “going at it” and were “bickering and arguing” more than ever since moving from East Coast to California.

Chynna had even filed for divorce from Billy back in 2010, but quickly withdrew the paper. Reflecting on that period, she said she had "started to feel a little flatlined" in their marriage, as per Us Weekly.