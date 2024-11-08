Rick Ross unveils unexpected bond with Elvis Presley

It appears that Rick Ross has too much in common with legendary actor, singer, and “King of rock and roll,” Elvis Presley.

On Friday, November 8, Ross took to his Instagram Stories and posted pictures from his visit to “Presley’s massive Memphis estate, Graceland.

He said, “I just went on a tour throughout the crib. Very enlightening. Elvis was a legend, an icon.”

The 9 Piece rapper also got to see an aeroplane Presley bought in 1975, Presley’s 1958 Convair 880, which he named after his daughter, Lisa Maria.

Ross, who is also the owner of Gulfstream G550, articulated, “As we all could see, me and Elvis had a lot of things in common... His ranch is Graceland, my ranch is Promise Land.”

Moreover, the 48-year-old rapper also sang praises of the late singer and highlighted their common love for planes, saying, “I love the planes. I love he was a hustler. He was a man amongst the people.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Ross showed his reverence for Presley; in 2014, Ross dropped a song to pay him tribute titled Elvis Presley Blvd.