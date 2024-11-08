King Charles honours Lady Louise on 21st birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla have seemingly honoured Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s daughter Lady Louise as she turned 21 today.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the royal family, released a rare statement for Lady Louise Windsor to wish her on 21th birthday.

The palace, sharing a sweet photo of Louise, said: “Happy 21st Birthday to Lady Louise!”

According to royal expert Kate Mansey the palace made an exception for landmark celebrations of Lady Louise.

Commenting on the royal family’s tweet, Kate said, “Buckingham Palace marks the 21st birthday of Lady Louise. As a non-working member of the royal family she doesn’t usually get a public birthday shout-out from the palace but an exception is made for landmark celebrations (as with Prince Harry at 40)

Lady Louise is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and she studies at the University of St Andrews.

As per GB News, the young royal does not carry out official duties despite being the niece of King Charles.

The Royal Family usually does not issue birthday messages for non-working members of the Firm.