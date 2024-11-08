 
Geo News

King Charles honours Lady Louise on 21st birthday

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, issues rare statement for Lady Louise on 21st birthday

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

King Charles honours Lady Louise on 21st birthday
King Charles honours Lady Louise on 21st birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla have seemingly honoured Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s daughter Lady Louise as she turned 21 today.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the royal family, released a rare statement for Lady Louise Windsor to wish her on 21th birthday.

The palace, sharing a sweet photo of Louise, said: “Happy 21st Birthday to Lady Louise!”

According to royal expert Kate Mansey the palace made an exception for landmark celebrations of Lady Louise.

Commenting on the royal family’s tweet, Kate said, “Buckingham Palace marks the 21st birthday of Lady Louise. As a non-working member of the royal family she doesn’t usually get a public birthday shout-out from the palace but an exception is made for landmark celebrations (as with Prince Harry at 40)

King Charles honours Lady Louise on 21st birthday

Lady Louise is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and she studies at the University of St Andrews.

As per GB News, the young royal does not carry out official duties despite being the niece of King Charles.

The Royal Family usually does not issue birthday messages for non-working members of the Firm.

Prince Harry sparks fear and worry amid reports he's in a hostage situation video
Prince Harry sparks fear and worry amid reports he's in a hostage situation
Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy spotted packed on PDA with Gabbriette Bechtel
Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy spotted packed on PDA with Gabbriette Bechtel
Nicholas Hoult reveals emotional toll of losing an iconic role
Nicholas Hoult reveals emotional toll of losing an iconic role
King Charles welcomes King Abdullah to Windsor Castle with special gift
King Charles welcomes King Abdullah to Windsor Castle with special gift
Meghan Markle faces career crisis amid questionable choices
Meghan Markle faces career crisis amid questionable choices
Bruce Dickinson reveals possible exit from 'Iron Maiden' amid cancer battle
Bruce Dickinson reveals possible exit from 'Iron Maiden' amid cancer battle
Zach Bryan faces serious 'emotional abuse' allegations from ex Brianna LaPaglia
Zach Bryan faces serious 'emotional abuse' allegations from ex Brianna LaPaglia
Meghan Markle exposes what she thinks of King Charles, Kate Middleton after racism row video
Meghan Markle exposes what she thinks of King Charles, Kate Middleton after racism row