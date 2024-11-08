Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton

 
Geo News

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton following her chemotherapy treatment completion.

Royal expert Richard Parlmer took to X, formerly twitter handle and shared the palace statement.

He tweeted, “The Princess of Wales will join other members of the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night and at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, Buckingham Palace says.”

“The Queen, who is recovering from a chest infection, will take medical advice nearer the time.”

Royal expert Cameron Walker also shared similar announcement saying “NEW: The Princess of Wales’ attendance at @PoppyLegion’s Festival of Remembrance at @RoyalAlbertHall on Saturday, and the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.”

He further said, “The King, and other working members of the Royal Family, will also attend, but The Queen’s (experiencing a chest infection) attendance will be confirmed nearer the time, subject to medical advice.”

