Prince Harry's going off the deep end and is looking sad now

Experts have just issued a dire warning about Prince Harry’s sad demeanor and outlook.

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump made these comments against the Duke and Duchess.

According to a report by OK! magazine he got rather candid during the entire thing.

He began by comparing the heir to the spare, as well as their spouses in his admission and began by hailing the future queen for her ‘poise’.

In his eyes, “Kate, I think she conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family. And William, obviously I don't really think has made a misstep.”

However, on the flip side “you look at this one black sheep [Harry] who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife who's pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are.”

And “It's actually sad. Because I do think one of the greatest... one of the most beautiful things in the U.K. is actually the monarchy and what it stands for and what it symbolizes, and this family. It is gorgeous.”

“Every single time there's a royal event, the positive weddings, etc., or in terms of maybe somebody passing, it's covered on every station.”

But in the end, “Then you have the saga of people who have just gone off the deep end. It's sad to watch but I think people can differentiate the two sides.”