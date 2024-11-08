The Kid LAROI shares insight into deep bond with Justin Bieber

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber collaborated on 'Stay' in 2021

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber keep in touch ever since they met years ago and did a collab on Stay in 2021.

In a new interview, The Kid LAROI revealed that the Baby hitmaker checks up on him everyday.

“I mean, he’s honestly part of the reason probably why I am kind of thinking like this a little bit [on being a role model]. He’s the man and I would say I’ve totally leaned on him a lot,” the Bleed hitmaker said of Justin during an appearance on The KIIS Network’s Will & Woody.

He continued: “He has the best advice, the best knowledge when it comes to that stuff. Even just everything he’s been through at such an extreme. What I go through is not even a 10th of what he had to go through. So, I think a lot of it is definitely having a big bro you can go to who’s already been through everything like times ten.”

LAROI recalled the story of how the duo became friends, saying, “He DM’d me on Instagram and said something like, ‘love your music’ or something and he sent me a song that he put on his album Justice. And I think the first time we hung, he invited me to the studio to come and like, listen to the album. And I think the next time we played basketball at his house and it was just kind of natural like that from there.”

The Not Sober singer added: “We just stayed in touch, and he’s just always been super. I mean, that’s a really cool thing about him that’s so special is like, he’s just so open and welcoming and always hitting me [up] every day like, ‘hey, how are you feeling? Are you good?’ You know, that translates to me as well, because then I pick up on that I pass it on and like, I’ll check up on him or I’ll text a friend or my brother or something. It helps you want to pass on that type of energy.”