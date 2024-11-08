 
Ben Affleck sets new dating rules after Jennifer Lopez split: Source

Ben Affleck is reportedly back on the dating mart and is seeing potential partners

November 08, 2024

Ben Affleck reportedly wants to maintain healthy boundaries with his new partner after Jennifer Lopez divorce drama.

Now that the duo, who were once called the Power Couple of Hollywood, are parting ways for good, they have listed the traits which they want in their next paramours.

As per the findings of a Life & Style insider, the Gone Girl actor is “looking for someone who’s either in recovery or at least someone who understands the Alcoholics Anonymous program.”

For those unversed, Alcoholics Anonymous is a global program created to help those struggling with alcohol misuse achieve and maintain sobriety with the support of their peers allowing them to come together, share their experiences, and support their recovery.

“Ben’s next girlfriend doesn’t need to be a super active member of AA,” the source continued.

They went on to explain, “But he wants someone who will support the boundaries that he’s set.”

Before these findings came to light, another source RadarOnline.com source dished that Jennifer Lopez is being avoided by Hollywood's most eligible bachelors after her dramatic divorce with Ben Affleck.

