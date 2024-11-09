 
Prince William looks for 'any chance to get back' to old life

Prince William concluded his royal visit to South Africa on November 7, 2024

November 09, 2024

Prince William looks for 'any chance to get back' to old life

Prince William just reminisced the old days as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

During his final day in Cape Town, South Africa, the Prince of Wales, on an engagement recalled his days as a flyer.

On November 7, the 42-year-old royal interacted with volunteers working for the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI), discussing their impressive feats revolving around the theme of lifesaving work and asking them what inspired them to get involved.

As per The Mirror, before Prince William hopped on a lifeboat, he was asked how wild the water was as he sported a life jacket and joked that he should wear more gear to stay dry.

“Nice windy day today!” he joked. “How are the seas today? It’s quite choppy!”

While travelling in the water via the lifeboat, the outlet also reported that after being asked if he had ever done search and rescue work, Prince William answered, “I miss this life. Any chance to get back, I’ll take.”

For the unversed, the heir to the British throne, trained as a search and rescue helicopter pilot at RAF Valley in Anglesey, North Wales, from 2010 to 2013 and then served as one with the East Anglian Air Ambulance from March 2015 to July 2017.

