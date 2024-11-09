Nicole Scherzinger comes forward with heartfelt apology amid backlash

Nicole Scherzinger just apologized to her fans for coming off as a Trump supporter.

As she drowned in a recent Instagram controversy after commenting on a post by Russell Brand, she apologized for any “hurt” that her remarks may have caused, acknowledging that her words could have been "easily interpreted as being politically related" when in fact she claims it was an expression of her faith.

For the unversed, Brand uploaded a picture on November 5, celebrating the presidential election win of Donald Trump by holding a hat that read, "Make Jesus First Again.”

The cap, in particular, was a nod to one of the merchandises that Trump supporter wear, with the words, "Make America Great Again.”

To this, the Pussycat Dolls alum commented, "Where can I get this hat?"

However, the Jai Ho singer soon regretted her words as multiple social media users came swarming against her with backlash that led her to issuing an apology.

"I deeply apologise for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts," the X Factor judge mentioned on her Instagram story.

Scherzinger continued, "When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realising that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologise to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion.”

"Many of the marginalised communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most," she further mentioned.

Before signing off, Nicole Scherzinger assured, "I stand with them, as I always have, throughout my life and career."