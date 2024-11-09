Georgina Cooper, renowned supermodel, passes away at the age of 46

Georgine Cooper, a renowned supermodel of the 1990s has shockingly passed away.

The British fashion icon, breathed her last at the age of 46, just a few months after tying the knot. She was close friends with other popular models like Kate Moss, Jodie Kidd and Helena Christensen.

Georgine first skyrocketed to fame after being discovered by a modelling agency at the age of 13 and by 15 she had found her big break by scoring a feature in one of Bon Jovi’s music videos.

She became one of '90s most prominent fashion models, also gaining the title of London's "original gap-toothed girl" serving as a muse for renowned photographer Corrine Day.

As per her agent, she died on the Greek island of Kos with her husband, Nigel, by her side at the time of her demise.

Speaking of her tragic and untimely death, Dean Goodman stated, "She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband - but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago. Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital."

"But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar,” he further mentioned.