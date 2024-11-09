Jamie Oliver makes rare apology for 'stereotyping' remarks in new book

Jamie Oliver apologized for allegedly “stereotyping” Indigenous Australians in his second children’s book.

While in Australia promoting his latest cookbook, Simply Jamie, the 49-year-old celebrity chef faced backlash over his children’s novel Billy and the Epic Escape, which has drawn criticism from the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Corporation (NATSIEC).

The 400-page fantasy novel for primary school children has been called “damaging and disrespectful” by NATSIEC, which has urged its removal from circulation, claiming it reinforces harmful stereotypes of First Nations Australians.

According to Daily Mail, Oliver and publisher Penguin Random House UK have since issued apologies, acknowledging that no consultation with Indigenous communities occurred prior to the book’s release.

In regards to this, Oliver said in a statement to The Guardian, that she is “listening and reflecting” on the concerns raised.

Moreover, Penguin Random House admitted that the lack of consultation was an “editorial oversight.”

Additionally, NATSIEC's CEO, Sharon Davis, expressed that the book “perpetuates harmful stereotypes” urging both Oliver and Penguin to take action by suggesting the removal of content featuring First Nations characters.

As per the outlet, Billy and the Epic Escape, Oliver’s follow-up in his 2023 children’s debut Billy and the Giant Adventure, includes a subplot involving a young Indigenous girl in foster who is taken from her community.