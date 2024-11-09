Prince Andrew's friends react as duke finally wins Royal Lodge war against King Charles

Prince Andrew’s friends have expressed their joy after the Duke of York reportedly won the so-called ‘Siege of Royal Lodge’ days after major blow from King Charles.

According to a report by The Times, per the Mirror, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has found the funds needed to stay at Royal Lodge after King Charles had officially ended his £1m annual allowance and security.

A friend of Andrew told The Daily Beast, “We are thrilled for Andrew. Andrew has a cast iron lease on the property so god knows why Charles chose to pick this battle.

“It’s hard to imagine anyone would have any interest in where Andrew is living if Charles’ aides had not spent the past year banging on about it. He was never going to just walk away from the property; the lease is a valuable asset he intends to leave to his children.”

Another friend said: “Charles has everything. He is as rich as Croesus. Andrew is 64 and his house is basically all he has left and it was wicked of the king to try and take it off him. Why? Who cares?”