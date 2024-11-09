Young Johnny Depp loved to prank others?

At a young age, Johnny Depp was said to be a serial prankster, as Don Johnson recalled one of the dangerous acts he had pulled on him.



Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he remembered back in the time he used to live beside journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s in Woody Creek, Colo.

“I called over to Hunter’s to see if had any weed and, of course, he had. Like a ton out back,” the Doctor Odyssey star recounted.

“So I said, ‘Listen, I’m going to come over and get some weed ’cause I got a little group of people here,’” the 74-year-old continued.

Don said he sent his assistant to Hunter’s house to pick it up — not knowing a dangerous prank was waiting for his aide there.

“[He] drives up Hunter’s driveway and Johnny Depp and Hunter were hiding behind Hunter’s car with shotguns loaded with blanks and my assistant got out of the car and they both jumped out and said, ‘Die, mother!” he remembered as they began firing him with the blanks.

His assistant, Don recalled, was so frightened that he had peed his pants. It is relevant to mention Johnny was a good friend of the late writer before the latter committed suicide in 2005.