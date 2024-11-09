Prince William's next move to strengthen his major future role revealed

Prince William's next move to strengthen his future role revealed

Kensington Palace released a statement ahead of Prince William’s South Africa trip and described the Prince of Wales as a ‘global statesman.’

“It’s another example of the evolution of William as a global statesman, as we’ve seen, whether it be representing his father in Kuwait last year, or indeed, when he was sat with 15 other world leaders at D Day earlier this year,” the Palace said.

Now, according to a report by The Telegraph, Prince William will attend the Cop30 climate summit in Brazil next year as he follows in his father King Charles footsteps.

The insider told the publication, William is “looking forward to playing a role” at the conference, which is expected to be “hugely consequential.”

It further revealed that next year’s conference, which takes place in the Amazonian city of Belem in November, will follow the Prince’s fifth annual Earthshot ceremony, which is widely expected to take place in South America.

The report went on saying Prince William, who prepares to be king one day, is increasingly positioning himself as a global statesman, rubbing shoulders with political leaders and releasing punchy statements about international affairs.